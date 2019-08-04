India’s Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle becoming the highest six-hitter in T20 Internationals during Sunday’s second match against the West Indies in Florida.

Rohit has so far struck 107 sixes in 88 T20I innings while the big-hitting Jamaican is second on the list with 105 maximums in 54 innings.

Gayle is followed by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill who has smashed 103 sixes in 74 innings he has played so far.

Most sixes in T20Is Player Innings Sixes Rohit Sharma 88 107 Chris Gayle 54 105 Martin Guptill 74 103 Colin Munro 49 92 Brendon McCullum 70 91

The 39-year-old Gayle will not get a chance to add to his tally, as he won’t feature in the three-match series. He will, however, be part of the subsequent ODI series.

Rohit already holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He has scored 2,422 runs at an average of 33.17 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

In T20Is:



Most runs - Rohit Sharma

Most sixes - Rohit Sharma

Most 100s - Rohit Sharma

Most 50+ - Rohit Sharma

Most 4s+6s - Rohit Sharma#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 4, 2019

Rohit entered the ongoing series on a high, having scored a record five centuries in the recently-concluded World Cup, where his team bowed out in the semi-finals after a loss to New Zealand.

[Inputs from PTI]