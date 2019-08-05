Fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been handed one demerit point for breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first T20 International between India and West Indies in Lauderhill, USA, the International Cricket Council said in a release on Monday.

Saini, who was the named Player-of-the-Match for his three wickets on debut, had given a send-off to West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran after claiming his first international T20 wicket with a short ball.

“Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal. He has also been handed one demerit point.

“The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” the release said.

Saini also played in the rain-affected second T20 international but gave away 27 runs for no wickets in his three overs.