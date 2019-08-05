Washington Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas has for the first time climbed into the top five of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 20-year-old Greek, who has already won tournaments in Marseille and Estoril as well as reaching the final of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, is the youngest player in the top 20. He has leapfrogged Alexander Zverev who dropped two places to seven.

It may be a brief visit to the top five for Tsitsipas with lots of points on offer at this week’s Montreal Masters and Kei Nishikori, just five points behind him in sixth. Tsitsipas reached the final in Monreal last year while Nishikori bowed out in round one.

Novak Djokovic remains at number one, the 263rd week of his career that he has occupied the position. That is still 47 weeks short of record-holder Roger Federer (310) who stays third behind Rafael Nadal.

The biggest climber of the week is the Australian Nick Kygios who held his composure to beat Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s Washington Open final.

The Australian rises 25 places to 27, back to where he was at the start of last October and putting him within touching distance of a return to the top 20. Medvedev moved up one place to nine with Fabio Fognini dropping out of the top 10.

ATP rankings as of August 5

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,415 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,460

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,755

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,045 (+1)

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,005 (-2)

8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890

9. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,745 (+1)

10. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,500 (+1)

11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,420 (-2)

12. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,230

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,215

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,195

15. John Isner (USA) 2,085

16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,030 (+1)

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,975 (-1)

18. David Goffin (BEL) 1,815

19. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,810 (+1)

20. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,770 (-1)

22. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715 (-1)

27. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,475 (+25)

Sabalenka rises

Aryna Sabalenka’s disappointment at losing the San Jose WTA final over the weekend may be offset to a small extent by her rise to number nine in the latest rankings released by the WTA on Monday.

The 21-year-old Belarusian, who was playing in her first final since winning the Shenzhen Open in China in January, was beaten in straight sets by China’s Zheng Saisai.

But the points she collected from reaching the final means she moves ahead of Serena Williams who drops to 10.

Zheng was the week’s biggest mover, climbing 17 places to 38.

Roland Garros winner Ashleigh Barty is still number one ahead of Naomi Osaka as the players head to Montreal where a lot of points are at stake.

WTA rankings as of August 5

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,605 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,228

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,055

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,933

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,130

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,785

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,737

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,773

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565 (+1)

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,410 (-1)

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,356

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,963

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,875

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,745

15. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,652

16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,647

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,556

18. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,478

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335

20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,180

38. Zheng Saisai (CHN) 1360 (+17)

39. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 1,335 (-1)

56. Venus Williams (USA) 986 (-6)

81. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 740 (+1)