Australia put up a commanding display to beat hosts England by 251 runs in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday, ending England’s 11-year dominance at the Birmingham ground.
There’s no surprise that Steve Smith, making a return to the Australian Test side after serving a one-year ban, was the difference in the match. The 30-year-old amassed scores of 144 and 142 to put Australia on course to victory. There were big gains for off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who took nine wickets in the match, and pacer Pat Cummins.
Cummins’ exceptional rise in red-ball cricket continued and he became the second-fastest Australian to pick up 100 Test wickets. The match also witnessed some poor umpiring and England batsmen failing to put up a fight. What makes Australia’s win all the more impressive was that Tim Paine and Co were down to 122/8 in the first innings before Smith, with the help of Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon took Australia to a respectable score. Some of Sir Don Bradman’s inconceivable numbers are under serious threat.
Here are some eye-catching statistics from the game: