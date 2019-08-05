Badminton Association of India on Monday confirmed the demise of former coach Sudhakar Reddy.
Reddy, part of the Indian Masters team participating at the BWF World Masters Championship in Poland, succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest.
A former State champion from Andhra Pradesh, Reddy won has two medals in the Badminton Masters National – a silver in Men’s Doubles (55+) and a bronze in mixed doubles (55+).
He has played a key role in producing several champion shuttlers who have later gone on to represent the country at various stages.
Reddy initially spotted and groomed India’s top men’s shuttler, Srikanth Kidambi and his brother Nandagopal Kidambi during a talent scouting programme in 2001. He was also instrumental in shaping Satwik Sairajranki Reddy’s career during his formative years.