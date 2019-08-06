Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday congratulated Australia for winning the first Ashes Test and heaped praise on Steve Smith for making a remarkable comeback into the longest format of the game.

Australia thrashed England by 251 runs at Birmingham in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Tendulkar tweeted.

Well played Smith. What a way to make a comeback to Test cricket.

Terrific bowling by @NathLyon421.

Congratulations to Australia for winning the first Test match.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/qH0aMLvQAN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2019

Chasing 398 for victory, the hosts were bundled out for 146 in the second innings after Nathan Lyon’s five-wicket haul.

Returning to Test cricket after serving a year-long ban for the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, Smith struck 144 runs in the first innings to bail out Australia from a difficult position.

Smith carried on his form and scored another century, 142, in Australia’s second innings to become only the fifth Australian to make tons in both innings of an Ashes Test.

(with PTI inputs)