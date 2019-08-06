Former England centre-back Gary Cahill signed a two-year deal with Crystal Palace on Monday following his exit from Chelsea.

Cahill, 33, was out of contract after spending seven years at Stamford Bridge, where he won a pair of Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Europa League twice.

“I’m glad to be here. I think it’s a good opportunity for me to continue my career in the Premier League and to play in a good, exciting team,” Cahill told his new club’s website.

“There are some very exciting, talented players here. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can.”

Cahill earned 61 international caps and played for England under Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

“I’m delighted that Gary has joined us. He’s a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience,” said Hodgson.

Cahill could make his Palace debut in Saturday’s Premier League opener at home to Everton.

Croatia midfielder Badelj returns to Fiorentina on season-long loan

Fiorentina have signed Croatia midfielder Milan Badelj on a season-long loan from Lazio, the Stadio Artemio Franchi side announced on Monday.

Badelj returns to the Tuscan outfit just a year after leaving for the Italian capital on a free transfer, with the club’s sporting director Daniele Prade revealing in an impromptu press conference they have an option to buy him at the end of the loan period.

“I had the choice to stay at Lazio or return here. I chose the latter, even though I didn’t think there was any chance of it happening given that I left on a free,” the 30-year-old said at the conference.

Badelj, who spent four years at Fiorentina before his move to Lazio, has played more than 40 times for his country, scoring once as they reached the final of last year’s World Cup.

He won the Coppa Italia with Lazio last season, although he played no part in the final as Simone Inzaghi’s side ran out 2-0 winners over Atalanta.

Italian-American media magnate Rocco Commisso bought Fiorentina in June, ending the 17-year ownership of the Della Valle family led by billionaire Diego Della Valle, the head of luxury group Tod’s.

Hopes are high that 69-year-old Commisso, chairman of cable television provider Mediacom group and owner of the New York Cosmos, can breathe new life into Fiorentina after they escaped relegation to Serie B on the final day of last season.

French striker Maupay joins Brighton

Brighton signed French striker Neal Maupay from Brentford in a reported £20 million ($24 million) deal on Monday.

Maupay agreed a four-year contract after passing a medical with the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old scored 28 goals for Championship side Brentford in all competitions last season and had been interesting promoted Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion fans, I am delighted and ready to go, as I proudly announce my signing with this fantastic club, I am counting down the minutes to pull on a Seagulls Shirt and give everything I have for this team 🔵⚪️ @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/CPUt0lYSlF — Neal Maupay (@nealmaupay18) August 5, 2019

Maupay, a former France Under-21 international, moved to Brentford from Saint Etienne in 2017.

“Neal is a talented striker, with good strength and pace, and he is a goalscorer. He will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

“The club has been monitoring Neal and has been aware of his ability for some time.

“His record in the Championship has been exceptional, with 41 goals across the last two seasons, and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League.”

Marseille sign Argentina striker Benedetto

Marseille have signed Argentina forward Dario Benedetto from Boca Juniors on a four-year deal, the Ligue 1 outfit announced on Monday.

Benedetto, 29, who has made five international appearances since his debut in 2017, has reportedly cost the French club 16 million euros ($17.9 million).

He scored 39 goals in 63 matches in three years, twice winning the league for Argentine giants Boca after spells with Tijuana and Club America in Mexico and Gimnasa, Arsenal and Defensa in his home country.

Following Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez he is Andre Villas-Boas’ second summer signing since the Portugese coach took the reins from Rudi Garcia ahead of the new campaign.

The Velodrome side start the new term by hosting Reims on Saturday in their fifth season outside of the Champions League.

In order to comply with Uefa’s financial fair play regulations Marseille have been forced to sell winger Lucas Ocampos and Clinton N’Jie and they chose against renewing Mario Balotelli’s contract.

Porto snap up Colombian midfielder Uribe

Colombian international midfielder Mateus Uribe has joined FC Porto on a four-year deal from Mexican club America, the Portuguese outfit announced Monday.

Uribe, who has won 20 caps and played in both the 2018 World Cup and this year’s Copa America, was recruited to make up for the departure of Mexican international Hector Herrera, who left at the end of his contract for Atletico Madrid.

According to Portuguese media, the transfer fee was nine million euros ($10m) for Uribe, who missed a spot-kick in Colombia’s 4-3 penalty shoot-out defeat by England in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia.

Uribe becomes the second America player to be brought in by Porto after Argentina international goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin in place of Spaniard Iker Casillas.

(with AFP inputs)