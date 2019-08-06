NBA India on Tuesday announced that registration for tickets for The NBA India Game 2019 to be played on October 5 has started and the window will be open till August 11.

However, ticket sales for the game to be played on October 5 will go live for registered fans from August 13 at 12 pm, a media release issued by NBA said. “The league has been working very closely with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans in India this October,” said NBA India Managing Director, Diane Gotua.

“Our first-ever NBA games in India will celebrate the continued growth of basketball in India and the passionate fans across the country who support basketball and the NBA year-round.”

The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers playing two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 in Mumbai.

The Kings, under the leadership of Mumbai-native Vivek Ranadive, currently feature 2018 No 1 overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III, 2017 No 5 overall draft pick De’Aaron Fox and 2016 No 6 overall draft pick Buddy Hield.

The Pacers currently feature two-time NBA all-star Victor Oladipo, 2015 No 11 overall draft pick Myles Turner and 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.