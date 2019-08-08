Former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny insisted Wednesday that he had nothing but respect for the Gunners despite being told he “should be ashamed” of himself over the way his unveiling at Bordeaux was handled.

The 33-year-old penned a “rolling contract” with the French side on Tuesday but enraged Arsenal fans when a video showed him stripping off the red and white shirt of the London side to reveal the blue top of Bordeaux.

Nouveau joueur, nouveau maillot, retrouvez-le dès maintenant ici ➡ https://t.co/6Jb2BRKbIo pic.twitter.com/eCfsGaSUYS — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 6, 2019

“You should be ashamed for the way you’ve left the club after nine years,” tweeted former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

“Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig. Hope it’s worth it in the long run.”

However, the French international, who made clear his desire for a move last month when he refused to travel on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States, said he meant no disrespect.

“I have the greatest respect for Arsenal,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I showed my respect on the pitch. As far as my transfer is concerned, that’s not for me to discuss. I am now at Bordeaux with a match quickly approaching.”

This hurts. The level of disrespect 😤😤 You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 Hope it's worth it in the long run. https://t.co/7ShuTVss2u — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2019

Koscielny joined Arsenal in 2010 from Lorient and played 353 games for the London side, winning the FA Cup three times.

He was named club captain at the start of last season following the retirement of Per Mertesacker but made just 17 league appearances after sitting out the first half of the campaign as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

“When the chance to move to Bordeaux arose, I weighed up the pros and cons. I thought it was a good choice,” he added on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to be at this historic club.”

In his message on Instagram, Koscielny had already mentioned he leaves the North London club with fond memories.

After 9 years spent at Arsenal, I took the decision to leave. I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up. This experience made me the player I am today. My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my teammates, my coach, and it has been a well thought decision.

I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in in my life as a man and a family man.

However I hope you understand, and in any case i cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal. I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join the @girondins. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination. — Via Instagram

The new Ligue 1 season begins this weekend with Bordeaux starting their campaign against Angers.