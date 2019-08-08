Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom was caught in the eye of storm on Tuesday when she was selected in the 51kg category for the upcoming women’s World Boxing Championships without a trial.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom, who has already claimed two gold medals this year [India Open and a recent tournament in Indonesia], was picked by the Boxing Federation of India on the basis of her recent performances.

However, this was done without giving other Indian boxers in her category a chance to qualify. Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen was among the ones to call this out

The BFI will be holding trials for other categories but six-time world champion Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have got a direct entry in the squad.

The 23-year-old Zareen, in a letter to the Boxing Federation of India, alleged that she was “stopped from competing” in a scheduled trial bout on Tuesday against Vanlal Duati by chairman of selectors Rajesh Bhandari.

Bhandari said the “carefully thought out decision” to pick Mary Kom has been taken keeping India’s medal prospects in mind. Mary Kom is a veteran in the event, having claimed six gold medals and a silver in her eight appearances.

“We have to give priority to India’s medal chances and it is our unanimous belief that at this point Mary Kom is our strongest bet in this category,” he told PTI.

We felt that Mary Kom had done enough to merit selection without trials. The BFI has been consulted on this matter.

“She beat Nikhat in the India Open [semi-finals] and is consistently better than others in the national camp as well. Nikhat is also a brilliant boxer and she will have her chances in the time to come. But right now, it’s a call based purely on performance and experience,” he was quoted as saying.

This decision was slammed by sports followers on Twitter, who said the direct selection was unfair on Zareen. Some pointed out that a fair national trial is mandatory in almost all sports, even for the Olympics while others suggested that it was Mary Kom herself who asked for this preferential treatment. Either way, the decision reflects badly upon the boxing federation and how the sport works in the country.

The man who won 28 Olympic medals, Michael Phelps, had to qualify every time for an Olympics. Yet, India's Boxing Federation first calls a trial and then cancels it, giving Mary Kom a direct entry to the World Championship.

No champion is above the sport.https://t.co/eZmS0PnvIj — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 8, 2019

It may be the Boxing Federation of India selectors' prerogative to choose the India team, even to concede Mary Kom her sense of #entitlement. Yet, if BFI believes its decision is in India's best interest, it should have the courage to keep all contenders informed. #Sham — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 8, 2019

If you think you're better than the rest, then why not get into the ring and come out of it saying "I told ya". Fairness in play, and selection, shouldn't be confined to words alone, and champions don't strike deals, they break sweat to get it.

https://t.co/kGqgvodSNj — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 8, 2019

How can Boxing Federation of India play with the career of young boxer @nikhat_zareen ?



Why her bout with #MaryKom not being held?



Besides injustice to Nikhat, this will hurt badly our chances of Olympic medal. @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/TcfjbO5ymk — Good Governance 🇮🇳 (@sri9011) August 8, 2019

With all due respect to “Boxing legend” Mary, is this how you wish to see the sport function?



A question to fellow India sports followers here! @avishekgrd pic.twitter.com/jVvAFAJUo6 — Saurabh Singh (@pajikukkadwale) August 8, 2019

This is a dangerous climate to say anything against India's sportspersons but what Mary did today is a sham. A shemozzle. She should rightfully be pulled up. But then... — Swaroop Swaminathan (@arseinho) August 7, 2019

Nothing MAGNIFICENT about Mary Kom making it to the World Championships without a trial while Nikhat Zareen is denied a fair shot! — Ferrocious!!! (@ashwinferro) August 7, 2019

With PTI Inputs