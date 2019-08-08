Hashim Amla, one of South Africa’s greatest-ever batsmen, has announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Amla made his debut for South Africa against India in Kolkata in 2004. He played 124 Test matches for the Proteas, scoring 9282 runs. He also played 181 ODIs, and was a prolific opener, finishing with 8113 runs.

It’s the second high profile retirement in a week of transition for South African cricket. Earlier, Dale Steyn announced that he is done with red-ball cricket.

Amla’s last game for South Africa was at the 2019 World Cup, where he made an unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka.

He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League, reported ESPNCricinfo.

“I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire,” Amla is quoted as saying.

Amla, 36, hit 55 international centuries, including South Africa’s highest Test score when he struck 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012. He hit 28 centuries in Tests and 27 in ODIs. His Test tally included four double centuries.