Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten double century as India A recovered from a disastrous top-order collapse against West Indies A on the third day of the unofficial Test against Trinidad.

Gill, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings, made up for it with an unbeaten 204. With captain Hanuma Vihari, who made 118, he also shared a 315-run stand after India A were reduced to 50 for 4.

The partnership led India A’s comeback and helped them set a 373-run target for the hosts with one day remaining in the match being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Shubman Gill is now the youngest Indian ever to score a first-class double hundred outside India.

The previous record was held by Abbas Ali Baig who was 20 years 79 days old when he scored 221* for Oxford University vs Free Foresters at Oxford in 1959.

India A began the day at 23 for 3, with a lead of just seven runs, and lost nightwatchman Shahbaz Nadeem in the 18th over of the day. Akim Frazer trapped him in front for the third wicket of the innings. But that was the only success West Indies A tasted as Gill and Vihari played everything the West Indies bowlers threw at them with ease.

Gill’s innings had some sublime shots and he hit 19 fours and two sixes during his 250-ball stay. Vihari had 10 fours and a six in his 221-ball innings and was the slower of the two batsmen.

India A declared for 365 for 4 with just over an hour’s play left in the day.

West Indies A, chasing 373, opened the innings with Jeremy Solozano and Montcin Hodge who managed to survive the testing period as the hosts finished the day on 37 for no loss. They need 336 more runs on the final day of the match.

West Indies A trail 0-2 in the three-match series.