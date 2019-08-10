Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took a five-wicket haul in the second innings but West Indies A managed to survive a full day and draw the third unofficial Test in Trinidad. This was Nadeem’s third five-wicket haul of the series after he took two in the first game.

Chasing 373 for win, West Indies A put on a commendable show with opener Jeremy Solozano scoring a patient 92. He shared two crucial stands, first with his opening partner Montcin Hodge and then with Brandon Kings for the second wicket.

Resuming at 37 for no loss, Solozano and Hodge added 31 more runs to the overnight score before Nadeem removed the latter in the 30th over. If India A thought they had found an opening to run through West Indies, they were wrong.

King played a quick innings of 77 runs and defied Indian bowlers till the 59th over of the innings. He hit 10 fours and three sixes and shared a 99-run stand with Solozano. Nadeem was the wicket-taker once again.

But with Solozano holding up to one end, this time Sunil Ambris buit a partnership. The two added 60 runs before the opener was dismissed for 92. Solozano had carried his bat in the first innings after making 69 runs. India A removed Jermaine Blackwood soon but West Indies A did not suffer a collapse like they had in previous matches.

Ambris made 69 and remained there till West Indies A were in a safe zone. THe tail also denied Indian bowlers easy wickets and played out the day. West Indies A finished at 314/8, ensuring India A did not complete a 3-0 cleansweep.

Brief scores: India A 201 (Wriddhiman Saha 62, Hanuma Vihari 55; Chemar Holder 3-47, Akim Frazer 3-53) & 365/4 decl. (Shubman Gill 204*, Hanuma Vihari 118*) drew with West Indies A 194 (Jeremy Solozano 69*, Sunil Ambris 43; Krishnappa Gowtham 6-67) & 314/6 (Jeremy Solozano 92, Brandon King 77, Sunil Ambris 69; Shahbaz Nadeem 5-103).