India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov progressed to the men’s doubles semi-final at the Rogers Cup after receiving walkover from their opponents.

The Indo-Canadian got a walkover in their quarter-final clash against France’s Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka at the Masters 1000 event in Montreal.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semi-final.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.

On the International Tennis Federation tour, India’s top-ranked singles player Ankita Raina was knocked out in the quarter-final of the $25,000 event in Chiswick, Great Britain. The second seed was beaten 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 by eighth seed Samantha Murray.