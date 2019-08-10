Jofra Archer is all set to make his Test debut when England take on Australia in the second Ashes Test beginning on Wednesday at Lord’s. The right-arm pacer was included in the hosts’ 12-man squad for the match and will most likely be included in the playing XI with James Anderson being sidelined with injury.

Archer missed England’s first Test defeat against Australia at Edgbaston after struggling to completely recover from injury in time for the Ashes opener.

The 24-year-old was England’s leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets during their historic first World Cup triumph in July, but he required painkillers to deal with a side strain in the tournament.

Archer proved his fitness and form ahead of the second Test taking six wickets and scored a century in Sussex’s Second XI’s clash with Gloucestershire last Tuesday.

Archer’s latest attempt to show he is fully fit came at the Blackstone Academy Ground in Sussex, four days after he played for the county’s first team in their T20 Blast victory over Kent. He took 6/27 and bowled four maidens in his 12.1-over spell against Gloucestershire’s reserves.

Then, batting at number six, Archer came to the crease with Sussex 52/4, blasting 12 fours and four sixes to make 108 from just 99 balls.

On Saturday, England Cricket posted a video showing exactly what Archer is capable of with the red ball. The pacer has been in fine form in domestic cricket, rattling batsmen’s stumps consistently, and will surely pose a challenge for the Australians at Lord’s.

Here’s the video:

Excited to see @JofraArcher make his Test debut? 🦁 pic.twitter.com/LalRxVpbme — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 10, 2019

[With inputs from AFP]