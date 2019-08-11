Veteran opening batsman Chris Gayle became the first ever West Indies cricketer to play 300 ODIs in the second fixture of the three-match One-Day International series against India at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

Gayle also needs just nine more runs to surpass the tally of 10,405 by Brian Lara as the most by a West Indian in the 50 overs-per-side format.

The Universe Boss @henrygayle had this to say ahead of his 300th ODI match for the West Indies!🌴🏏🔽#MenInMaroon #ChrisGayle pic.twitter.com/nxKNgpBO0r — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 11, 2019

No. of players to appear in 300 ODIs from each team:



Sri Lanka - 7

India - 6

Pakistan - 3

Australia - 2

South Africa - 2

West Indies - 1



None from NZ and England. Highest among NZ players is Vettori (295) and England is Morgan (210 for Eng, 23 for Ire). — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 11, 2019

Speaking ahead of the match, skipper Jason Holder expected ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle to come good against India in his milestone match.

The 39-year-old Gayle went past legendary Brian Lara, who played 299 ODIs between 1990 and 2007, in the match at the Queen’s Park Oval.

“Three hundred games is a lot of games. Some of us in the dressing room can’t even imagine that. We just hope he can get us off to a really good start,” Holder said.

Gayle struggled in the abandoned first ODI, scoring 4 from 31 deliveries but his opening partner Evin Lewis put up a good show, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 36 balls before the match was called off due to rains.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first at Port of Spain.

With a 3-0 sweep in the preceding T20 series already under their belts, the tourists have retained the same 11 from the rain-ruined first ODI in Guyana last Thursday, which was declared a no-result with only 13 overs bowled in the match.

West Indies were forced to make one change with left-arm spinner Fabian Allen unwell and his place taken by fast bowler Oshane Thomas.

(With agency inputs)