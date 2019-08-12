Rafael Nadal scripted a bunch of new records on hard courts as he swept the last seven games in a 6-3, 6-0 rout of Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win his 35th ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal.

He extended his record for Masters 1000 triumphs, and now has two more than Novak Djokovic’s 33.

Nadal, defending the title he won last year in Toronto, needed just 70 minutes to add a fifth Canadian title to his resume. In the process, he successfully defended a non clay-court title for the first time in his career. Last year, he had beaten another rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

The Spanish star was well-rested after France’s Gael Monfils withdrew from their scheduled semi-final because of an ankle injury on Saturday. And he breezed past Medvedev, a rising Russian star who had never before faced off against the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

RA-FIVE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆@RafaelNadal defeats Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 to clinch his 5⃣th title in Canada!



He successfully defends a non-clay title for the first time of his career.#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/7Dbp9QpREt — Coupe Rogers (@CoupeRogers) August 11, 2019

All-time ATP Masters 1000 title standings...



🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal 35

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic 33

🇨🇭 Roger Federer 28

🇺🇸 Andre Agassi 17

🇬🇧 Andy Murray 14



The sweet taste of success 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uLKVM3MbPw — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2019

New record in Masters 1000 set!

✅ Number of finals



51 👉 Nadal

50 👉 Federer

49 👉 Djokovic

22 👉 Agassi

21 👉 Murray pic.twitter.com/ynkJZoyq7B — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) August 11, 2019

Big records with Nadal's 5th Canada 🏆:

-1st man to win 10 Masters each on 2 surfaces (between hard/clay/carpet)

-1st man to win 5 🏆 at events on hard (Canada) and clay (RG/MC/Rome/Barca)

-2nd man to win 20 titles each on clay and hard (Lendl)

-35th Masters (extends record) — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) August 11, 2019

This is the first time in his career that Nadal has defended a non clay-court title. #CoupeRogers — Matt Roberts (@Roberts96Matt) August 11, 2019

Nadal joins Connors, Borg, McEnroe, Lendl in having atleast 20 titles on 2 different surfaces.



Lendl has 20+ on 3 different surfaces.#Nadal

#RogersCup — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) August 11, 2019

Since Indian Wells 1990, there have been 267 Masters 1000 tournaments.. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have taken 150 out of 534 spots in the final, or incredible 28%! — YoungTennisGuns (@YoungTennisGuns) August 11, 2019