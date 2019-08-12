Rafael Nadal scripted a bunch of new records on hard courts as he swept the last seven games in a 6-3, 6-0 rout of Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win his 35th ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal.
He extended his record for Masters 1000 triumphs, and now has two more than Novak Djokovic’s 33.
Nadal, defending the title he won last year in Toronto, needed just 70 minutes to add a fifth Canadian title to his resume. In the process, he successfully defended a non clay-court title for the first time in his career. Last year, he had beaten another rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
The Spanish star was well-rested after France’s Gael Monfils withdrew from their scheduled semi-final because of an ankle injury on Saturday. And he breezed past Medvedev, a rising Russian star who had never before faced off against the 18-time Grand Slam champion.