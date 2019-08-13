Simone Biles scripted history as she became the first woman to land a triple-double during her floor routine during the recently-concluded US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

With that, she also claimed her sixth national all-around title with a total score of 118.500.

Fans were vowed by the composure she showed during her floor routine as Biles successfully pulled off two back flips and three twists in the air before making a perfect landing.

Earlier on Friday, the 22-year-old scripted another piece of history when she became the first gymnast to land a double-double dismount off a high beam.

Biles became the first woman in nearly 70 years to clinch six titles, matching the mark set by Clara Schroth Lomady in the 1940s and 1950s.