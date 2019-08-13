Forty players, including former world billiards champion Geet Sethi, have confirmed their participation for the Masters Snooker Championships to be held in Mumbai from August 16.

Leading the field is Sethi, a multiple times national snooker champion and former world billiards champion, along with defending champion Punjab-based Alok Kumar (PSPB), and former Asian Games gold medalist, Rafath Habib (Railways), SA Saleem (Tamil Nadu), Sarang Shroffand Cherag Ramakrishna (both Maharashtra).

A total of 40 players from all across India have confirmed their participation in this tournament. The players have been divided into 10 groups and the format will initially be played on a round-robin league. Two players from each group will qualify for the knockout rounds.