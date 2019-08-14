Brazilian full-back Danilo said Tuesday the chance to play again alongside former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo had been a motivating factor in his move to Juventus.

The 28-year-old has been signed by the Italian champions from Manchester City with Portuguese international right-back Joao Cancelo heading in the opposition direction.

“I spoke to Ronaldo before coming here,” Danilo told a press conference in Turin.

“He spoke very highly of Juventus and to play with him will be an extra motivation.”

The Brazilian won two Champions League titles alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Real Madrid before moving to England.

“I jokingly said to him that I wanted to take the number seven jersey, but it was already taken,” added the Brazilian, who will wear the number 13.

Danilo was part of the City squad that has won five domestic trophies in the past two seasons, but has played second fiddle to Kyle Walker at right-back.

And he believes the move to Italy to play under former Napoli and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has come at the right time.

“Sarri has a very particular style, he likes to command play. We saw him in England with Chelsea and also Napoli.

“It is always difficult to play against his teams but it has a style of play that I like.

“Sarri and (Pep) Guardiola are similar in style and for what they ask during the game, they both love to control the game and for me it is a very positive thing.

“There were already discussions with Juventus in the past, but I believe that this is the right moment to be here.”

Meanwhile the Brazilian warned that the Champions League must not become an obsession as Juventus chase a first European trophy since 1996.

“I know what the Champions League means for the players, it’s a competition that gives you a special thrill.

“But we have to face every game and every competition with the same seriousness. “