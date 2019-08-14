In a first of its kind move, the Union Sports Ministry has directed the National Sports Federations and Sports Authority of India to hire tutors for the sportspersons who are part of the national camp at various SAI centers across the country.

The Sports Ministry wants players to get tuition for Mathematics, Science and English among other subjects and is willing to pay a maximum remuneration of Rs 15,000 per month.

Sports Secretary Radheshyam Julaniya took the step after his visits to SAI centers where the players spoke to him about how lack of support for studies affects them, Amar Ujala reported.

Many players who have been preparing for different competition by staying at the SAI stadiums have left studies completely which was a matter of concern for the Sports Secretary.

The Ministry has asked the NSFs to provide tutors whenever the camp is scheduled for more than 90 days in summer and more than 45 days in non-summer season.

In the past, many sportspersons have skipped their exams due to participation in different competitions. Saurabh Chaudhary skipped his class 10 board exam to participate in the shooting World Cup in New Delhi.