Chennai City FC midfielder Nestor Gordillo has been given a four-month ban by the All India Football Federation after the Spaniard was found guilty of illegally terminating his contract with the I-League champions by signing for FC Pune City.

The Spaniard had penned a new contract with Indian Super League club Pune City in May without seeking permission from his current club where he was contracted until the end of next season.

As a result, Gordillo has been told to pay a compensation of three months salary to Chennai City along with an additional fine of Rs 50,000 to the AIFF.

The national federation has also handed a two-window transfer ban on FC Pune City, which will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

Gordillo played an important role in Chennai City’s I-League triumph last season, scoring eight goals along with providing 12 assists.