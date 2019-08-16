Former Indian national cricketer VB Chandrasekhar has died in what investigators now suspect was suicide prompted by worries about debt, police said Friday.

Chandrasekhar, 57, was found in his bedroom by his family in Chennai on Thursday evening, police investigator Senthil Murugan said.

“We have booked a case of unnatural death. According to our preliminary investigation, he has been under financial stress. The autopsy report is awaited,” Murugan told AFP.

Early reports had said that he had died of a cardiac arrest.

Opening batsman Chandrasekhar represented India in seven one-day internationals from 1988-90 and helped Tamil Nadu win the 1987 Ranji Trophy.

Chandrasekhar was a key member of the Tamil Nadu team that won the state’s second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. He is also fondly remembered for a sparkling 56-ball century in the Irani Trophy against Rest of India in 1988. Chandrasekhar’s first-class career spanned 11 seasons and 81 matches during which he scored 4999 runs at an average of 43.09.

For India, he played seven One-Day Internationals, finishing with a top score of 53.

He owned a Tamil Nadu Premier League team, the VB Kanchi Veerans, and also ran a cricket academy, VB’s Nest, in Velachery.

