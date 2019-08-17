India’s lone Olympic individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Saturday criticised the selection panel for not nominating seasoned coach Jaspal Rana for the Dronacharya Award.

Rana, a multiple Asian Games gold-medallist marksman, has groomed the likes of teen sensations Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and Anish Bhanwala into world class shooters, and Bindra said his wards should prove the selection committee wrong with their performance in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I can attribute much of my success to having wonderful coaches. Jaspal Rana has earned my respect as one of the best and it is disappointing to see him overlooked for the Dronacharya,” Bindra tweeted.

“Hope this gives his wards the impetus to train harder and prove the committee wrong at Tokyo 2020,” said Bindra, who won a 10m air rifle gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The selection panel nominated Vimal Kumar (Badminton), Sandeep Gupta (Table tennis) and Mohinder Singh Dhillon (Athletics) for the Dronacharya Award regular category while Mezban Patel (Hockey), Rambir Singh Khokar (Kabaddi), Sanjay Bhardwaj (Cricket) were picked for the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

Dronacharya Awards are given to honour eminent coaches who have successfully trained sportspersons or teams and enabled them to achieve outstanding results in international competitions. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.