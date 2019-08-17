Australia’s Ashleigh Barty lost the chance to return to the top of the WTA rankings on Saturday, losing to Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-4 in the WTA Cincinnati Masters semi-finals.

Kuznetsova, a 34-year-old double Grand Slam champion, broke the Aussie top seed three times in the opening set and began the second set with a break in showing complete domination.

This was supposed to be a relatively comfortable outing for Barty, who won her first Grand Slam at the French Open this year, but the Australian simply didn’t show up on the day.

Kuznetsova will play for the title on Sunday against the winner of a later semi-final between Americans Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys.