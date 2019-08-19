Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets apiece as India bundled out West Indies A for 181 runs before extending their lead to 200 runs on stumps at Day 2 of the warm up game at Coolidge on Sunday.

After the visitors declared at 297/5 in the first innings, the Indian bowlers started on a bright note. Opener Kavem Hodge’s half-century was the only positive for West Indies A as they failed to build on partnerships throughout the innings.

Ishant rattled the opposition top order early on and then Umesh Yadav and left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav kept the momentum going by accounting for the middle and lower order. West Indies captain and wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton was the second-highest scorer for the side with 33 but even he failed to carry on and get a big score with four batsmen being dismissed in single digits.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless but he also chipped in with an important run-out of Jason Mohammed in what was a dismal batting performance by the hosts.

As India walked out to bat in the third innings, Mayank Agarwal lost his wicket early once again. However, Hanuma Vihari and captain Ajinkya Rahane helped India seize control as they finished with 84/1 at stumps.

Brief scores: India 297/5 declared & 84/1 (Hanuma Vihari 48*, Ajinkya Rahane 20*) lead West Indies A 181 (Kavem Hodge 51, Jahmar Hamilton 33; Ishant Sharma 3/21, Umesh Yadav 3/19, Kuldeep Yadav 3/35) by 200 runs.