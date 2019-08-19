Badminton World Championships Live: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth kick off campaign on day 1
Follow live scores and updates from day one of the 2019 Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Live updates
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 17-7
Sai strings together a series of 10 consecutive points to take complete control of the first game.
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 11-7
Sai clearly struggled with control during the initial exchanges. But he seems to be finding his rhythm now as he takes a four point lead at the mid game interval.
Sai Praneeth, the 2017 Singapore Open champion, will kick off his campaign against Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in the opening round. This is the first time the two players will be facing off.
Time for Sai Praneeth to take court now after Wang Tzu Wei defeats Rosario Maddaloni 21-6, 21-16 in just 34 minutes in the men’s singles first round match.
A winning start for India in the World Championship as J Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram ease through to the second round with a straight games win over Gautemala’s Diana Soto and Nikte Sotomayor.
Hello everyone and welcome to live updates from day one of the 2019 Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Indian athletes will be competing in five matches on the opening day of the event.
In men’s singles, Sameer Verma will be in action against Loh Kean Yew. This will be an interesting match and will pose a tough challenge for the Indian tenth seed.
Top ranked Indian Kidambi Srikanth will square-off against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland while16th seed B Sai Praneeth taking on Jason Anthony Ho-Shue. Rounding up India’s challenge on day one will be HS Prannoy as he faces Eetu Heino.
In women’s doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram will face Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor.