India’s HS Prannoy knocked out five-time champion Lin Dan in the second round of the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Prannoy, ranked 30th in the world at the moment, overcame the legendary Chinese player 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 in 62 minutes to progress to the round of 16.

The former world No 8 came into this match with a 2-2 record against the 35-year-old Lin Dan and a reputation of causing big upsets. And the opening game saw Prannoy dictate the tempo for the large part. After the scores were level at 2-2 early on, Prannoy never lost the lead; in fact, after Prannoy took a 6-2 lead, the closest Lin Dan got to the Indian was at 10-16.

Prannoy needed just one game point to take the opening game in 19 minutes. He was clinical with his game plan, patient while going for the kill and had the speed to hurt Lin Dan whenever he tried to play the toss-and-drop game to frustrate the Indian.

The Chinese legend, seeded 11th at the tournament and ranked 17th in the world, lost the opening game in the first round as well but that saw him tire out his opponent with long, drawn out points. To Prannoy’s advantage in this match, the rallies were shorter and Prannoy’s superior court coverage and powerplay kept Lin Dan on the back-foot in the opening game.

Prannoy vs Lin Dan, first game stats

The second game started off to be a tight affair and the five-time champion started showing his class, especially with the drop shots. A flurry of unforced errors from Prannoy helped and allowed Lin Dan to stage a comeback from 2-5 down to take a 10-6 lead in the second game, winning 7 out of 9 nine points in that run. Prannoy was being made to work harder and the Chinese took a 11-8 lead into the interval. The tables had now turned in comparison to the opening game with Lin Dan leading 16-10, and Prannoy visibly frustrated and his shoulders slumped.

The momentum had shifted towards the Chinese star as he wrapped up the second game 21-13.

The decider started well for the Indian shuttler, who was pumped up to begin with, as he opened up a 4-1 lead. Lin Dan threatened to fight back once again but, playing from the same side of the court that saw him dominate the opening game, Prannoy took control the rallies and found the range on his smashes once again to take a significant 11-5 lead into the final change of ends.

Prannoy did not let the momentum slip one bit even from Lin Dan’s favoured side of the court, racing to a 14-5 lead, that saw Prannoy win eight straight points. There was no stopping the Indian after that as he nailed another down-the-line smash to have 13 match points and converted his first.

With this win, Prannoy now has a winning record against Lin Dan (3-2) in his career. The Indian shuttler, who was a late addition to the tournament, will now likely face world No 1 and defending champion Kento Momota in the third round.

