Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar returns to the India squad for World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan after beating Jitender Kumar 4-2 in the 74 kg category. This will be the first time in eight years that the 36-year-old will be a part of the World Championships.

Junior world champion Deepak Punia will be a part of the 86kg category. All eyes, though, will on Commonwealth and Asian Games champion Bajrang Punia, who is the best in the world in his category.

The event starts on September 14 and will be the first qualification event for the 2020 Olympics. Sushil was at his gritty best during the trials to book his spot for the event. The veteran raced to a 4-0 lead before Jitender fought back.

The trials in 79kg category are still pending.

Squad:

57kg Ravi Dahiya,

61kg Rahul Aware

65kg Bajrang Punia

70kg Karan Mor

74kg Sushil Kumar

86kg Deepak Punia

92kg Praveen

97kg Mausam Khatri

125kg Sumit Malik