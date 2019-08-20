Australia batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test in Leeds after suffering a concussion during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Cricket Australia confirmed that he would miss the upcoming Test after he sat out the team’s training session that took place on Tuesday.

Smith had earlier missed out Day 5 of the second Ashes Test which ended in a draw at Lord’s.

Smith was batting on 80 during Australia’s first innings before he collapsed on his face after suffering a sickening blow to the side of the neck and head following a bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer.

He retired hurt but later returned back to score 92 - the first time he scored below hundred runs in the ongoing series.

Marnus Labuschagne, is expected to replace Smith after impressing in the second Test at Lord’s.

