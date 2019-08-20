French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open after her father and longtime coach, Konstantin Anisimov, died on Monday.

Earlier this year, the 17-year-old became the first person born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. She beat world No 4 and defending champion Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the last four at Roland Garros.

Also Read: Excited by big matches and motivated by Serena, meet 17-year-old semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova, ranked 24 in the world and the youngest player in the top 100, moved to the United States of America from Russia with her family (father Konstantin and mother Olga) in 1998.

Condolences poured in for Anisimova on Twitter with several past and current players paying their respects.

My ❤️ with you Amanda. — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) August 20, 2019

The WTA sends our deepest condolences to @AnisimovaAmanda and her family on the passing of her father Konstantin. https://t.co/urxMBW9c0s — WTA (@WTA) August 20, 2019

😓 RIP ❤️🙏🏽💭 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 20, 2019

Deepest condolences to the Anisimova family during this tragic time🙏🏾 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 20, 2019

So very sorry to hear of the passing of @AnisimovaAmanda’s father and coach. @ilanakloss and I are thinking of you and your family, and wishing all of you peace and comfort during this sad time. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 20, 2019

We send our deepest condolences to @AnisimovaAmanda and her family. 🙏 https://t.co/FEpYAqYVMZ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) August 20, 2019

My thoughts and prayers are with Anisimova family in these hard times. Stay strong. — Marta Kostyuk (@marta_kostyuk) August 20, 2019

Deepest condolences to 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova and her family after the death of her father Konstantin. He was her longtime coach & the thoughtful architect of her game. He always had a long-term view of her tennis & her development. So sad that his time was too short. — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) August 20, 2019