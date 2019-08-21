India’s Jemimah Rodrigues guided Yorkshire Diamonds to a five-wicket win over reigning champions Surrey Stars the Women’s Cricket Super League season on Tuesday. It was only their second win of the season.

Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 42 off 33 balls as the Diamonds chased down the target of 122 with 1 ball left in a low-scoring match.

Put in to bat, Stars were reduced to 52/4 with only opener Lizelle Lee among runs with 28 off 25. But South African captain Dane van Niekerk (32) put together a crucial 59-run partnership with her wife Marizanne Kapp (39) to take the team to 121/6.

In response, Rodrigues, along with a 34-ball 38 from Australia’s Alyssa Healy took the team home.

In the other match of the day, Western Storm continued their unbeaten record in the competition with a 15-run win over Southern Vipers.

England’s Heather Knight (61) and Fran Wilson (50 not out) helped Storm to 170/3 with India’s Smriti Mandhana scoring 24.

Last match’s centurion Danni Wyatt made a good 56 but Freya Davies took 4/18 and Anya Shrubsole 3/39 to claim the win. India’s Deepti Sharma, however, had a poor outing with no wickets and 30 runs in her four overs.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also had a bad outing with the bat scoring only seven runs for Lancashire Thunder as Loughborough Lightning won by 35 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Georgia Adams’ 50 took Lightning to 157/7 against Lancashire Thunder at Old Trafford and Thunder were struggling on 74/6 when rain arrived.

After this round of matches, Thunder and Diamonds are all but eliminated from Finals Day contention, marking the end for Rodrigues and Kaur in the league.