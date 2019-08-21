Young Indian shooter Areeba Khan on Wednesday finished 24th in the women’s skeet competition at the Shotgun World Cup in Lahiti, Finland.

Areeba, competing in her debut senior International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup stage, repeated her qualifying round score of 109 from the Shotgun World Championship at Lonato, Italy, earlier this year.

Areeba, who hails from Aligarh, finished with a round of 24 out of 25 to be short of the top score of 118, recorded by American Caitlin Connor, by nine hits.

Meng Wei of China won the gold with a Tokyo Olympic quota to boost in the event. The second quota place went to Germany’s Nele Wissmer who finished fifth.

Areeba’s teammates Saniya Sheikh and Kartikki Singh Shaktawat returned with scores of 98 and 96 for 63rd and 65th place finishes respectively.

In the men’s skeet, Indian trio of Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Angad Veer Singh Bajwa were placed 64th, 73rd and 91st with scores of 46, 45 and 44 respectively after two rounds of qualification.