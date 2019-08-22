B Sai Praneeth upset sixth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in straight games while HS Prannoy went down fighting against defending champion and top seed Kento Momota in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the BWF Badminton World Championship in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Sixteenth seed Sai Praneeth was at his aggressive best as he downed Ginting 21-19, 21-13 in 42 minutes after Prannoy’s fight against Momota ended with a 21-19, 21-12 loss in 56 minutes on the same court.

It was a topsy-turvy opening game as the lead changed hands couple of times as both Ginting and Sai Praneeth played at a good clip.

Ginting was first off the block taking a 3-0 lead before Sai Praneeth targeted Ginting’s backhand with his cross court smashes to win points. This allowed him to grab the initiative from the Indonesian and went into the mid-game break with a three-point lead.

But Ginting then changed gears and began attacking more. The ploy worked for the Indonesian as he levelled the scores at 12-12 and the two players remained neck and neck till 19-19. At this point, Sai Praneeth managed to induce errors from the world No 8 at the net to take the opening game 21-19.

The 27-year-old Indian was quick off the blocks in the second game as he took a 4-0 lead before errors began to creep in and it looked like he was beginning to tire out. Ginting made the most of the opportunity by winning six straight points to grab the lead and went into the mid-game break with a three point advantage.

But Sai Praneeth was determined not to let the match extend beyond the two games and hand the momentum to his opponent. He came back after the break with an all-out attack strategy and pushed the Indonesian on the defensive.

He intercepted the shuttle early and went for the kill to Ginting’s back hand and the Indonesian wilted under pressure. Sai Praneeth won 12 of the next 13 points to earn eight match points. He needed just two to wrap up the match.

The Indian will now face the winner of the other pre-quarterfinal between Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie and former world number 2 Jan O Jorgensen.

Good effort from Prannoy

The opening game between Momota and Prannoy was well contested as the world No 30 Indian tried to use his physical strength to push the Japanese out of his comfort zone.

While Prannoy did manage to win a few points with this game plan, Momota soon hit the strides as he pushed the Indian to play more strokes to win the points and induced mistakes. This meant that the world No 1 went into the mid game break with a four point advantage.

But after the break, Prannoy tried to grab the initiative by blending his attacking strokes with a game plan of keeping Momota away from the net. That allowed him to win five of the next six points and level the scores at 12-12.

The Indian then ensured that he was always on the tail of Momota, winning points with his booming down the line smashes and it looked like he could draw first blood when he won two quick points to level the scores at 19-19.

But that is when Momota changed the tempo of his play once again and won the game by killing a simple net lift from Prannoy which barely crossed the service line.

The second game followed a similar pattern at the start with Prannoy winning points with his smashes and kept pace with the Japanese till 4-6. And at that instance, Momota started to tighten his stranglehold on the match bagging nine of the next 11 points to open up a 15-6 lead and then wrapped it up in 56 minutes.

Former medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu along with Kidambi Srikanth will be playing their pre-quarterfinal matches later in the day.