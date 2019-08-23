BWF Badminton World Championships, day 5 live updates: PV Sindhu takes on Tai Tzu Ying
Live updates from day five of the 2019 Worlds in Basel, Switzerland.
PV Sindhu 12-21, 2-0 Tai Tzu Ying
What a rally to start the second game! And it was crucial for Sindhu to win that, to know she is still in this match. And she does just that. More pace from Sindhu, making Tai work hard, move around the court. And Sindhu forces the error from Tai off the next point with a drop.
First game stats: After 2-2, Sindhu was never in the game.
PV Sindhu 12-21 Tai Tzu Ying
Nine game points for Tai and the former world No 1. A bit of a careless error from Tai on the first game point after the longest rally of the match so far. And then Sindhu puts the shuttle wide with the point there for the taking! Oh dear. First blood, TTY.
PV Sindhu 11-19 Tai Tzu Ying
An angry yell by Sindhu as she plays a good one-two punch to get the serve back but Tai Tzu plays another perfect rally to go 9 ahead. Sindhu with a body smash to get the serve back again. Can she go on a run?
PV Sindhu 9-18 Tai Tzu Ying
Yikes, that’s a bad miss from Sindhu at the baseline as she lets the shuttle drop well in. And then a backhand error. Massive lead for Tai Tzu.
PV Sindhu 9-14 Tai Tzu Ying
“This looks like the Asian Games final,” says the commentator, something no Indian fans wants to hear. Sindhu plays a good crosscourt drop to close the gap. First real rally of the match and a lucky net chord helps Sindhu. Well played by the Indian.
PV Sindhu 6-12 Tai Tzu Ying
Little yell of come on from Sindhu as she reads a flick serve well and sends back a booming smash. Error from Tau next point. Way back in? Nah, Tai takes the serve back immediately.
PV Sindhu 4-11 Tai Tzu Ying
Tai Tzu seems in complete control so far. She is moving Sindhu all across and then finding the winner with ease. Drops, smashes... everything going well for the former world No 1. This is TTY at her best.
PV Sindhu 3-8 Tai Tzu Ying
Yikes! Tai is in the mood. She is dropping shuttles in unreturnable areas for fun here. That’s a dangerous sign. And then nails a down-the-line smash too.
PV Sindhu 3-5 Tai Tzu Ying
And just like that, TTY opens up a three-point lead! The first of many slice-drop shot winners gives her a 5-2 lead. Tai then sends a push long. Good leave by Sindhu.
PV Sindhu 2-2 Tai Tzu Ying
Tight start to the opening game, both players exchanging points.
4.42 pm: This match could be the final and no one would bat an eyelid. As things stand, Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying are taking on each other for the 15th time for a place in the semis. HERE WE GO!!!
4.38 pm: Players on court and Sindhu wins the toss, chooses side. Tai asks the Indian to serve.
Abhijeet Kulkarni, our badminton correspondent: For all her domination on the BWF Tour in the last two years, Tai does not have a single world championship medal while Sindhu has four. Can the Taipei shuttler open her account or will Sindhu add a fifth to her tally?
4.34 pm: PV Sindhu has looked in great touch, Tai Tzu Ying looked shaky in the round of 16 yesterday... but make no mistake, the latter starts firm favourite. Here’s a look at the last 9 meetings between the two.
4.31 pm: It’s PV Sindhu time! (Kento Momota storms into the semifinals...)
4.27 pm: Kento Momota is on the verge of finishing off his quarterfinal match in no time. Sindhu is up next!
4.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to the coverage of the quarter-finals at the BWF Badminton World Championships! It’s quarter-finals day and PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth are one tantalising win away from ensuring a medal.
Two-time silver medallist Sindhu produced yet another commanding performance as she demolished Beiwen Zhang of United States in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in Basel on Thursday.
Sindhu won 21-14 21-6 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals match that lasted just 34 minutes. The fifth seeded Indian had lost to the ninth seeded American opponent in the Indian Open final last year.
Sindhu now face second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.
World No 19 Sai Praneeth, who had reached the finals at Swiss Open this year, took just 42 minutes to dispatch sixth seeded Anthony of Indonesia 21-19 21-13 to set up a another tough clash with another Indonesian Jonatan Christie, seeded fourth and the reigning Asian Games champion.