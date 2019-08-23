England were dismissed for just 67 on the second day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took five wickets for 30 runs, with England’s collapse leaving them 112 runs behind after Australia made 179 in their first innings.

Joe Denly, with 12, was the only batsman to reach double figures in an innings that lasted a mere 27.5 overs, with England captain Joe Root out for his second successive duck.

England’s total was their 12th lowest in Test cricket and seven fewer than the 74 Marnus Labuschagne – replacing concussed star Australia batsman Steve Smith – scored off his own bat on Thursday.

With Steve Smith ruled out of the match, this was being considered as England’s best chance of bagging a win and making it 1-1 in the five-match series. But the 50-over world champions are well behind in the contest now.

Here are stats from their dismal batting performance in the first innings:

67/10 - England's lowest total in the #Ashes since their 52/10 at The Oval in 1948#EngvAus #AusvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 23, 2019

Most batsmen dismissed for a single-digit score in first two innings of a Test:



16 - England (9) vs Windies (7) in Manchester, 1976

16 - England (9) vs Australia (7) in Leeds, This match#Ashes2019 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 23, 2019

67 - England's 67 all out is their lowest Test innings score at Headingley. Sunshine. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/e5TuXA2CeB — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 23, 2019

ENG: 67/10



- This is the 2nd SHORTEST inns for ENG in ENG (shortest: vs IRE, at Lord's IN 2019!!)



- This is ENG's lowest Team total at Leeds & 4th lowest in ENG.



- It's ENG's lowest team total in ENG SINCE BRADMAN's INVINCIBLES in 1948!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvAUS #Ashes — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 23, 2019

Two players taking four catches each in an inngs (Tests)



K More & M Azharduddin v Pak Karachi 1989/90

T Paine & D Warner v Eng Leeds 2019 *#Ashes19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 23, 2019

Australia's best performance in the field since dismissing Pakistan for 53 and 59 in the same Sharjah Test in 2002. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 23, 2019

England's 4th-lowest score in a home Test.

52 all out, v Aus, Oval 1948.

53 all out, v Aus, Lord's 1888 (1st inns)

62 all out, v Aus, Lord's 1888 (2nd inns)

67 all out, today.https://t.co/VqHpWE2LJI — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 23, 2019

England's average runs per wicket in 2019 has now dropped to 21.35 - that is the lowest they have recorded in a calendar year since 1922 and the lowest in a year when they have played at least three Tests since 1909. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 23, 2019

Sub 70 totals by Test sides since 2000

5 - Zim

3 - Pak/WI/Eng

2 - Aus/Ban/NZ

1 - Ire#Ashes#EngvAus #AusvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 23, 2019

Number of all outs <100 in Tests since 2018:



England - 4 times

All other teams - 5 times#Ashes2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 23, 2019

4 - England have been bowled out for 85 or less on 4 occasions in Test cricket since March 2018. Familiar. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/s0F9iytyF4 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 23, 2019

England's shortest team innings in England (legitimate balls; all 10 wickets falling): -



142 v IRE, Lord's, 2019

167 v AUS, Leeds, 2019👈

188 v AUS, Lord's, 1888

197 v WI, Manchester, 1976

200 v AUS, Lord's, 1888



Worst 2 IN THE SAME SEASON!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvAUS #Ashes — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 23, 2019