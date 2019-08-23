It turned out to be memorable evening for Indian badminton as B Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu reached semi-finals to assure themselves of a medal at the 25th edition of the BWF World Championships in Basel on Friday.

Sai Praneeth recorded a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie to seal the semi-final spot and end India’s 36-year agonising wait for a men’s singles medal. World No 19 Praneeth, who has been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year, notched up a 24-22, 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist and world No 4 Christie in the quarterfinals to assure himself of a medal at the prestigious tournament.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win a men’s singles medal – a bronze – in the 1983 World Championship.

A little while before that, Sindhu staged a stunning come-from-behind victory over Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals and inched closer to an elusive gold medal at the World Championships.

Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament, edged past former world no 1 and Asian Games gold medallist Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in a pulsating contest that lasted 71 minutes, assuring herself of a fifth medal at the worlds.

The two players were at the receiving end of plenty of praise on Twitter after their memorable wins:

What a brilliant win by ⁦@Pvsindhu1⁩ over TTY. Haven’t seen her play so well since Rio 2016. Great fightback after a disappointing first game. Also Sindhu is looking so fit 👌🏸🇮🇳 ⁦ pic.twitter.com/ulFGEmw2Ra — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 23, 2019

Well done @Pvsindhu1. Look forward to more in the semis. Proud of you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 23, 2019

Wow two medals in world championship assured!! Well done and keep going!! @Pvsindhu1 @saiprneeth92

A first for men’s singles after Prakash sir!! Amazing!!! 👏🏼👏🏼 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 23, 2019

sindhu just took boxing gloves to a swordfight, endured a million cuts but landed the knockout punch...what a performance! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 23, 2019

Sorry Tai Tzu Ying, you might be the most talented out there, you might be a serial winner on the tour or a world no.1 for record number of weeks... but this is her playground. AND SHE RULES HERE!! @Pvsindhu1 ❤️ — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) August 23, 2019

Yess, P V #Sindhu with nerves of steel. Storms back from a set down 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to beat World no 2 and the almost invincible Tai Tzu Ying to enter the semis of the #BWFWorldChampionships



What an awesome comeback from our champ. Very well done Sindhu 👍🏻👍🏻 — anjali banerjee (@anjali_banerjee) August 23, 2019

First Indian man since legendary Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the World Badminton Championship. B Sai Praneeth, take a bow!!! #BWFWorldChampionships — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) August 23, 2019

Prakash Padukone in 1983.....the wait ends finally for an Indian Men's singles player to get on the podium at the World Championships.....Well done Sai Praneeth — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 23, 2019

Five world championship medals, at 24. What a player #sindhu #BWFWorldChampionships2019 — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 23, 2019

Sindhu-level comeback from PV Sindhu!



Humdinger of a match! — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) August 23, 2019

Wow!!! @saiprneeth92 1st WCH medal and still going strong 👏👏👏. What a day for Indian badminton after a relative lull over the last one year — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 23, 2019

BHAMIDIPATI SAI PRANEETH BECOMES THE FIRST INDIAN MALE SHUTTLER TO WIN A MEDAL AT THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE PRAKASH PADUKONE SINCE 1983!!! — கரிக் கடை Boy (@KarikadaiBoy) August 23, 2019