Krishnappa Gowtham broke records with a sensational outing in the Karnataka Premier League on Friday. The 30-year-old scored the fastest century in the tournament history and followed that up with the best bowling figures ever in a T20 match.

Turning up for the Ballari Tuskers, Gowtham got to his hundred in just 39 balls and remained unbeaten on 134 off 56 deliveries.

His knock helped him register some incredible records in the KPL – this was the highest total by a batsman, his 13 sixes are the most hit by a batsman, his tally of 106 runs via fours and sixes is the most by a player in one single innings.

Gowtham then returned to produce the best bowling figures ever in a T20 match, bagging 8/15 off his four over to help his team beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs.

The all-rounder’s efforts, though, will not be part of any official record as state leagues aren’t given an official T20 status yet. Gowtham has been a part of the India A setup over the past year and this performance will surely get him more attention.

134* in a T20 game is excellent.

8 wickets in 4 overs is extraordinary. K Gowtham has done both in one game. That’s unreal. 😱 #KPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 23, 2019