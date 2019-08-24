India off-spinner R Ashwin is set to be offloaded by his Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

This development comes just days after he missed out on featuring in the first Test against West Indies.

Ashwin, who captained KXIP to a sixth-place finish in this year’s IPL, is set to be traded the Mohali-based franchise in the coming week, the report said.

The 32-year-old could find himself playing for either the Delhi Capitals or the Rajasthan Royals next year. Delhi Capitals reportedly shown interest in the off-spinner’s services while the Royals are also open to swapping all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham with him.

Given the trade or direct selling does happen, Ashwin is no longer likely to be a captain in the IPL after having led KXIP for two seasons. Delhi have put their faith in the up-and-coming Shreyas Iyer since Gautam Gambhir stepped down in 2018 while Rajasthan are unlikely to take away the leadership role from star Australian batsman Steve Smith.

If he were to go to Delhi, though, the slow and low track of Feroz Shah Kotla will surely be conducive for his skills with the ball.

In the two years that Ashwin has been a part of KXIP, he has played 28 matches and picked up 25 wickets. But it was his inability to lead the side to the playoffs that is likely to be his undoing. The franchise have already parted ways with coach Mike Hesson after just one season at the helm, with the New Zealander joining Royal Challengers Bangalore as the Director of Cricket.

The off-spinner is currently in the Caribbean with the Test side, where has seen Ravindra Jadeja take his place as the lead spinner.