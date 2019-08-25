Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz upset top seed Benoit Paire in three sets at the Winston-Salem ATP tournament to clinch his first career title.

The towering 22-year-old became the first Polish player to win a tour singles event since Wojtek Fibak lifted the WCT Chicago crown in 1982, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Hurkacz recorded five service breaks en route to victory in 2hr 9min against the 30-year-old Frenchman.

Hurkacz is the 14th player to become a first-time tournament winner on the ATP Tour in 2019.

Saturday’s win completed an impressive week for Hurkacz, who knocked off 16th seed Feliciano Lopez, 10th seed Frances Tiafoe and second seed Denis Shapovalov en route to his maiden title.