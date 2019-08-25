BWF World C’ships 2019 final, live updates: PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in battle for gold
Sindhu currently leads the head-to-head 8-7 against Okuhara.
Live updates
4.31 pm: OF COURSE! This women’s doubles final was never going to be straightforward! Fukushima and Hirota needed five game points to force a decider against the reigning World Champions.
4.29 pm: Here’s a look at the previous meetings between Okuhara and Sindhu...
|Tournament
|Scoreline
|Indonesia Open 2019
|Nozomi Okuhara
|14-21, 7-21
|PV Sindhu
|July 2019
|Singapore Open 2019
|Nozomi Okuhara
|21-7, 21-11
|PV Sindhu
|April 2019
|BWF World Tour Finals 2018
|Nozomi Okuhara
|19-21, 17-21
|PV Sindhu
|December 2018
|BWF World Championships 2018
|Nozomi Okuhara
|17-21, 19-21
|PV Sindhu
|August 2018
|Thailand Open 2019
|Nozomi Okuhara
|21-15, 21-18
|PV Sindhu
|July 2018
|All England Open 2018
|Nozomi Okuhara
|22-20, 18-21, 18-21
|PV Sindhu
|March 2018
|Japan Open 2017
|Nozomi Okuhara
|21-18, 21-8
|PV Sindhu
|September 2017
|Korea Open 2017
|Nozomi Okuhara
|20-22, 21-11,18-21
|PV Sindhu
|September 2017
|BWF World Championships 2017
|Nozomi Okuhara
|21-19, 20-22, 22-20
|PV Sindhu
|August 2017
|Singapore Open 2017
|Nozomi Okuhara
|21-10, 15-21, 20-22
|PV Sindhu
|April 2017
|Rio 2016 Olympic Games
|Nozomi Okuhara
|19-21, 10-21
|PV Sindhu
|August 2016
|Badminton Asia Team Championships 2016
|Nozomi Okuhara
|18-21, 21-12, 21-12
|PV Sindhu
|February 2016
|Malaysia Masters 2015
|Nozomi Okuhara
|19-21, 21-13, 21-8
|PV Sindhu
|January 2015
|Hong Kong Open 2014
|Nozomi Okuhara
|21-17, 13-21, 21-11
|PV Sindhu
|November 2014
|Badminton Asia Youth Under 19 Championships 2012
|Nozomi Okuhara
|21-18, 17-21, 20-22
|PV Sindhu
|July 2012
4,28 pm: Four game points from Fukushima / Hirota to force a decider and the reigning world champs have saved THREE of those.
4.18 pm: Fukushima and Hirota are fighting back in the second game, leading 15-12 now and are looking to force the decider.
4.17 pm: Our badminton expert Abhijeet Kulkarni was in Glasgow two years back when Sindhu and Okuhara served up that classic in 2017. He witnessed to greatness. Read his feature about that match as we warm up to the final here.
4.08 pm: Who can forget the breathtaking 73-shot rally which proved to be the most striking point of the 2017 final that lasted 110 minutes? Here’s a look at it again.
4.00 pm: We were all expecting a marathon women’s doubles match but the defending champs Matsutomo and Nagahara are running away with it! This is bit of a surprise. They have the opening game 21-11.
3.55 pm: The first final of the day is currently underway where two Japanese women’s doubles pairs are taking on each other. Current champions Matsutomo and Nagahara are leading the opening game against Fukushima and Hirota. Sindhu’s match is after this.
Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of what promises to be an epic day at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2019 in Basel!
The incredible PV Sindhu stands one win away from clinching the World Championships gold medal after storming into her third successive final with a straight-game win over All England champion Chen Yufei on Saturday.
Sindhu, who had claimed successive silver in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament beside two bronze, was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 Chen of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semi-final.
The 24 year old from Hyderabad will face either 2017 winner Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the summit clash on Sunday.
It will be a rematch of the
Sindhu will face her most familiar rival for a shot at the title. Both the players are 24 years old, both are former world No 2s, both are Olympic medal-winners and both have had relatively lean seasons by their high standards. The similarities end there though, with their style of play anything but alive.
In what is one of the most prolific rivalries of the current era, PV Sindhu currently leads the head-to-head 8-7. The two met in the 2017 Worlds final which the Japanese edged by a scoreline of 21-19, 20-22, 22-20.
Will Sindhu get her revenge and finally be a world champion? Stick around for all the updates from the match.
(With inputs from PTI)