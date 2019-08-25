Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Test at Headingley on Sunday and keep the Ashes alive.

England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day. But Leach held firm before Stokes, the batting hero of England’s World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

This was England’s highest successful fourth-innings chase and the tenth highest in Test history.

A remarkable victory, which arguably surpassed their 1981 Ashes Test triumph at Headingley when they beat Australia after following-on – saw England level the five-match series at 1-1.

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

Unbelievable scenes at the ashes ! @benstokes38 can’t really describe what you did with that bat, hats of to you 🎩 test cricket at its best 🏏 #Ashes2019 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2019

Cannot believe this Test match 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ #ashes — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 25, 2019

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

This is by far the most intense game I’ve ever seen In my life — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 25, 2019

Ben stokes that was simply awesome.. This 100 will be remembered for a very long time.. what a player @benstokes38 congratulations mate.. #Ashes Test cricket at its best.. incredible — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019

No doubt one of the greatest Test matches you will ever see. Test cricket is very much alive and kicking #Ashes2019 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 25, 2019

Wow! Another all time great Test innings. Second this year. Kusal Perara in Feb & Stokes today. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#Ashes2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2019

Knighthood for Ben Stokes! What a year for the all-rounder: won World Cup for England and now brought them back into the Ashes with as extraordinary a century you will evwr see. Ian Botham has found a rival for most influential English cricketer ever — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2019

Do we need to bother with any other contenders for Sports Personality Of The Year? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 25, 2019

Everyone choked !! The Aussies .. the Umpire but Stokes is Stoked #ashes What a player !👏👏👏 Unbelievable.. unforgettable!!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 25, 2019

Wow. I can’t believe what I’ve just witnessed... Ben Stokes take a bow 🤯👏🏼 that was ridiculous. One of the best days of Test cricket I’ve seen 🙌🏼 Hurts my heart, but he deserved that. #Ashes — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) August 25, 2019

That was pretty special! @benstokes38 , that was ridiculous! Well done. Ashes alive and well. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 25, 2019

One of the best knocks of all time in Test Cricket.#Stokes #Ashes2019 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) August 25, 2019

What an innings from @benstokes38, will go down as one of the greatest test innings, Headingley does it again! #Ashes #BenStokes — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 25, 2019

You always have a second innings in life. Even if you have made 67 all out. That is what test cricket has always told us. You never never give up. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2019

