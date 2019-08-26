Jasprit Bumrah took his fourth five-wicket haul in just his 11 Test as West Indies were shot out for just 100 on Sunday and helped India register a comprehensive 318-run win at Antigua in two-match series.

Chasing 419, the hosts fell like a pack of cards soon after opener Kraigg Brathwaite nicked a Bumrah outswinger to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The stumps took quite a beating post that as the Indian pacers, led by the outstanding Bumrah, ran through the West Indian batting order. As many as four batsmen had their stumps go for a stroll as Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to have five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. All this in just 11 Tests and during his first tour to the aforementioned countries.

Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma joined the party but they largely remained supporting actors in the Bumrah show.

Kemar Roach and Miguel Cummins put up a breezy 50-run stand for the final wicket. Roach smashed Ravindra Jadeja for three sixes in an over before Ishant Sharma wrapped up proceedings with Roach’s wicket.

India had set West Indies a daunting target after Ajinkya Rahane’s tenth Test hundred put the visitors in a commanding position. The India vice-captain got support from Hanuma Vihari (93) as the duo built a solid 135-run stand for the fifth wicket. Virat Kohli declared the the innings with India at 343/7 after Vihari missed out on his first hundred.

West Indies started the day well with Roston Chase picking up Virat Kohli’s wicket early. But Rahane and Vihari slowly piled on their misery. Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Vihari were out trying to up the ante.

