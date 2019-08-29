Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has received praise from all corners ever since she defeated her rival Nozomi Okuhara to win the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal – joint-most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China – to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Also Read – Guts, glory, gold: PV Sindhu’s World C’ships triumph was inevitable, because she willed it to be

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the prestigious tournament, and is the fastest among both men and women to get to five World Championship medals.

While the 24-year-old has rightly been hailed for her incredible achievement, a video shared on social media on Thursday showed the kind of effort she had to put in to get where she is. In the 62-second clip, Sindhu can be seen doing a wide range of exercises during her intense workout sessions before the World Championships.

Watch the video here:

Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top... pic.twitter.com/EYPp677AjU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2019

Also Read – The Daily Fix: As India celebrates PV Sindhu’s badminton win, it must build a strong second rung too

For Sindhu, this triumph means a great deal and has given her immense confidence for the challenges that lie ahead. “I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It’s a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it,” she said. “It hasn’t yet sunk in and we didn’t get much time to celebrate because I had to come back early after the match and then next day take a flight back to India.

“I had tears and there were a lot of emotions, it was a great moment for me. Thanks to all my fans for your blessings, your blessings have brought me here. I can’t express how it felt on the podium. It gave me a lot of confidence to improve and win many more tournaments. I would like to thank my coaches Gopi sir and Kim [Ji Hyun]. They have put in a lot of effort and done a few changes in my game.”