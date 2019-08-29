Confirming reports that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was unlikely to return to India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series at home against South Africa, Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday named a largely unchanged squad from the Caribbean tour.

The series starts on September 15 in Dharamsala. The remaining two games will be played at Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

Hardik Pandya makes a return to the squad after missing the entire tour of the West Indies while frontline pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah have not been named in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match series.

Kumar was part of the tour to the West Indies for T20Is and ODIs while Bumrah was rested for the entire white-ball leg, only returning for the ongoing Test series.

Dhoni, who missed the West Indies tour after making himself unavailable for selection due to his Armed Forces training commitments, continues to remain absent from the shortest format. He was left out for the series against Australia as well.

A report on Wednesday suggested that the selectors, building ahead to back-to-back T20 World Cups in the next two years, the selectors were unlikely to pick Dhoni.

“There are only 22 T20 Internationals before India play their first World T20 game and the selectors are clear in their vision that it’s time to move forward,” a senior BCCI official privy to the developments was quoted as saying by PTI. “They are planning on getting a pool of three wicketkeepers ready for the limited overs, especially T20Is,” he added.

It is still not clear whether the BCCI brass or the selection committee will speak to Dhoni to enquire about his plans, the report had added.

“Retirement is an individual decision and the selectors, or for that matter, no one has any right to decide on that front. But they have every right to decide the roadmap for the 2020 World T20 and that’s to give Rishabh Pant maximum chances,” the official added.

Rookie pacer Navdeep Saini retains his place after making his debut in Florida and winning player of the match on his debut. Manish Pandey retains his place as well despite not too impressive a return against the Windies.

(More to follow)

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.