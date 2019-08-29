The group stage draw of the Uefa Champions League concluded in Nyon on Thursday throwing up some mouth-watering clashes.

Group F drew a lot of eyeballs with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan finding themselves in a proverbial ‘Group of Death’ along with Slavia Prague.

Another eye-catching group was one with Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Real Madrid have been paired with French champions, Paris-Saint Germain. The tie could be further spiced up if Brazilian star Neymar moves to Madrid.

The official result of the 2019/20 #UCLdraw! 😍



3⃣ toughest groups are __ __ & __ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c7Xdro1vhn — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019

Defending champions Liverpool were drawn with Napoli, Salzburg and Belgian champions Genk. Last season’s runners-up also face a tricky group featuring German giants Bayern Munich, Olympiacos, and Red Star Belgrade.

Ajax Amsterdam who surprised everyone with their semi-final run last season are in a tough group with Valencia and Europa League winners Chelsea.

The ceremony also saw the distribution of the annual Uefa awards. England’s Lucy Bronze won the Uefa women’s player of the year, while Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk won the men’s player of the year.

Van Dijk also scooped the defender of the season award while the goalkeeper of the year accolade went to teammate Alisson Becker.

Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong won the midfielder of the year award while Lionel Messi was adjudged forward of the season for the fourth time.

The 2019/20 Champions League campaign will begin on September 17.

Full draw:

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP), Club Brugge (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B

Bayern Munich (GER), Tottenham (ENG), Olympiakos (GRE), Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Group C

Manchester City (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Atalanta (ITA)

Group D

Juventus (ITA), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

Group E

Liverpool (ENG), Napoli (ITA), Red Bull Salzburg (AUT), Genk (BEL)

Group F

Barcelona (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Inter Milan (ITA), Slavia Prague (CZE)

Group G

Zenit Saint-Petersburg (RUS), Benfica (POR), Lyon (FRA), RB Leipzig (GER)

Group H

Chelsea (ENG), Ajax (NED), Valencia (ESP), Lille (FRA)