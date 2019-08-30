The Indian cricket team is on a roll in the West Indies at the moment. After sweeping the One-Day International and the T20 International series, Virat Kohli and Co head into the second and final Test on Friday having won the first match comfortably.

It isn’t just the players who’re enjoying their time in the Caribbean, though. The coaching staff also seems to be a happy bunch at the moment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on Friday in which head coach Ravi Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun can be seen enjoying a tour of the Bob Marley Museum in Jamaica.

In the video, Shastri talks about his love for the legendary musician, who was born in Jamaica and is one of the pioneers of reggae.

“When you’re in Kingston, Jamaica, there’s one place you must see, the museum of a legend who put Jamaica on the map,” Shastri says in the video. “I first came to Jamaica in 1983 when I was 21-years-old. Marley’s music was at it’s electrifying best at that time. There was only one king and he was way above the rest. If there was one musician I heard before stepping on the field to face the mighty West Indies team in their own backyard, it was Bob Marley. His music was inspirational.”

Not just this, Shastri even sings Bob Marley’s iconic song Buffalo Soldier with one of the museum’s tour guides.

Watch the video shared by BCCI here: