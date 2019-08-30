Indian golfer Aditi Ashok landed two late birdies to register an under-par score that enabled her to finish the first round in two-under 70 at the 2019 Cambia Portland Classic at Portland, PTI reported.

But on a day when low scores seemed to be the norm, Ashok was tied 52nd with Mi Jung Hur and Hannah Green sharing the lead with eight-under 64 each.

It was a tale of two nines for Ashok as she had three birdies, three bogeys and three pars on the front nine, which she played in even par. On the back nine, she had back-to-back birdies on 15th and 16th for a 70.

Ashok is coming off a fine tied-13th finish, her best this season at last week’s CP Women’s Open in Ontario, Canada. It was her first top 15 finish of the season and she also shot sub par rounds on all four days.

Meanwhile, a flurry of birdies from Mi Jung Hur and Hannah Green put them in tied lead for the first round. Both birdied their closing three holes to finish on 64.

Veteran Jane Park, looking for her first career win in 13 years, and 18-year-old qualifier Yealimi Noh, are tied for second at seven-under 65 each. Defending champion Marina Alex opened with a two-under 70 and is tied for 52nd.

World no 1 Jin Young Ko, who came to Portland on a streak of 106 consecutive holes without a bogey, finally had 3-putt par miss on no 9 and the streak snapped at 114 holes.