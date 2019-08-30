Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced they signed the talented 22-year-old winger and India international Lallianzuala Chhangte on a permanent deal.

He inked a long-term contract with the club, after a two-year spell with Delhi Dynamos FC and a recent trial with top-flight Norwegian club Viking FK. The Mizoram winger was elated to join Chennaiyin FC.

“Chennaiyin FC are one of the biggest clubs in India with a rich history in the Indian Super League. I am elated to join them as they celebrate the completion of five glorious years. It is my ambition to add to their success and achieve a lot in the seasons to come,” he said.

Chhangte is currently in Goa with the India team, preparing for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

CFC head coach John Gregory described Chhangte as one of India’s brighest talents and was excited to see him perform in the club colours.

“In (Lallianzuala) Chhangte, we are adding one of India’s brightest talents to our ranks. Along with his electric pace and fearless approach, he has the hunger to succeed and develop further. His involvement and progression with the national team also says a lot about his pedigree.

“We are now really excited to see him perform in the Chennaiyin blue,” he added.

CFC will prepare for the 2019-’20 ISL by having their pre-season training in Ahmedabad.

The Mizoram player has represented India’s Under-19 and Under-23 sides, with a loan spell at ISL side NorthEast United FC during the 2016 campaign, before being roped in by Delhi Dynamos, where he played in the previous two ISL seasons.

Nicknamed Zuala, the young winger made his senior India debut in December 2015 in the SAFF Championships at the age of 18.

He gained experience and exposure through a trial with Norwegian outfit Viking FK in the off-season recently.

Chhangte, who will don the No 7 jersey, will link up with the rest of the CFC squad in Ahmedabad after the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar on September 5 and 10 respectively.

(with PTI inputs)