Alexis Sanchez got relief from his troubled time at Manchester United as he completed a loan move to Serie A giants Inter Milan on Friday.

The Chilean has scored just three league goals for Manchester United in 32 appearances after arriving from Arsenal in a swap deal involving winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018.

Despite United lacking many options in attacking areas, the Red Devils found it necessary to offload Sanchez owing to his alarmingly high wages. The forward earned a whopping £390,000 per week at Old Trafford, making the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

His wage was also a hindrance in securing a move away from United as few takers were ready to match the astronomical figures for a player who is over the age of 30.

So United in a bid to cut their losses decided to settle for an agreement with Inter Milan where they would pay £175,000 of Sanchez’s weekly wages, according to a report in The Guardian. This amounts to £7 million for his 10-month-long loan period. However, in the process, United have removed a significant amount (£215,000 per week) off their wage bill. There is no option to buy in Sanchez’s loan deal with Inter.